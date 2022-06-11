Insecurity: Don’t succumb to fear, tension, cleric tasks Nigerians

With the recent massacre of worshippers at St Francis Catholic Church, Owo, in Ondo State, the Diocesan Bishop of Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Ijesa North, Reverend (Dr) Isaac I. Oluyamo, on Saturday, charged Nigerians not to succumb to fear and tension.

He said though we are in a perilous time as a nation, Nigerians, irrespective of religion creed and tribal inclinations should not give in to fear, saying Almighty God would deliver the country from gunmen and other criminal elements shedding the blood of innocent citizenry.

Speaking while delivering a sermon during the 10th memorial thanksgiving service for late Owaloko of Iloko Ijesa, Oba Oladele Olashore, held at Oba Oba Samuel Olashore Anglican Church, Iloko Ijesa, Oluyamo said the agenda of the hoodlums was to instil fear in the citizenry as a leeway to unleash violent attacks.

In his sermon titled ‘Fear Not, the Lord is With Us in Nigeria’, the clergy also appealed to the Federal Government “to redouble its efforts in protecting lives and properties of the people, saying more drastic measures must be taken to ensure effective security in the country.”

According to Oluyamo, “We as citizens of Nigeria should not fear. The Almighty God will deliver our nation soon. We need not be afraid because of the situation we found ourselves now as a nation.”

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





He, however, implored the people to emulate the virtues of late Oba Oladele Olashore, who he recalled, dedicated his life to the service of God and humanity, through his indelible mark in education, religion and philanthropic activities.

Quoting from the book of Revelation chapter 20, verse 13 and 14, Oluyamo stated: “We have to be very careful the way we live our lives. Death is temporary and there are two ways to wake up after death. Those who do good will resurrect to live, while those who do evil would resurrect to condemnation and death.”

“Oba Olahore loved God and the people. He served God with his possession, money and properties. He built this church singlehandedly. He was committed to Ijesa North and Ilesa dioceses. He gave us his personal house for Bishop’s Court and love his community by bringing laudable developments to Iloko Ijesa,” he remarked.

The memorial thanksgiving service was graced by dignitaries, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who was represented by the Asoya of Isoya, the deputy governor of Osun State, Mr Benedict Gboyega Alabi, Pastor Femi Faseru of KICC Church, Lagos, traditional rulers from Ijesa axis, technocrats, among others.

How Gunmen Attacked Ondo Church Killing Over 50 During Mass

Insecurity: Don’t succumb to fear, tension, cleric tasks Nigerians