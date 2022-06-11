Hausa, Igbo traders clash in New Benin Market claims one, others injured

An Igbo trader was reportedly killed by a Hausa man during an altercation on Saturday morning at the popular New Benin Market, Benin City, Edo State capital.

The news of the alleged death of the stabbed Igbo trader sparked off instant reactions from the youths in the area, who went rampage, destroying goods in the market.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral on social media showed angry youths in wild protest as they pounced on the suspected killer.

Another video also surfaced, depicting the moment men of the Edo State Police Command shepherding the suspect to protective custody, after he was almost lynched by the nob.

As of the time of filling in this report, a combined team of armed security personnel made up of military and Police had taken over the troubled commercial area.

The Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, was yet to react to the enquiries made to his office in relation to the matter.





When contacted, Edo State Police Command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, said that the man stabbed did not die.

“Good morning gentlemen of the press we are all aware of the incident that occurred in the New Benin Area today where a man used a cutlass to cut another man. The good news is that the injured man is alive. More deals will come later. PPRO EDO,” he wrote.

