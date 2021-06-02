Insecurity: Delta commences documentation of tricycle, motorcycle operators

Delta State government has concluded arrangements to commence the registration and documentation of all commercial and non-commercial (private) motorcycle and tricycle operators in the state for ease of identification.

A statement signed by the State Director of Information, Theresa Oliko, said the exercise was aimed at mitigating the rising insecurity currently being experienced across the state.

The statement said forms to capture biometric data of the operators of the aforementioned class of vehicles have been made available and can be collected at the secretariats of the Commercial Motorcycle Operators Association [COMTOA] or at the secretariats of the 25 Local Government Areas of the state.

It stated that collection of forms commenced on Tuesday 1, June 2021, at the designated centres and that completed forms were expected to be returned to such collection points/ desk at the local government council secretariats, where the biometric data capture would be carried out.

The statement emphasized that returned forms must be accompanied with the under listed documents: driver’s licence, NIMC card, voters’ card or international passport; registration papers for the tricycle/motorcycle; valid rider’s licence; and rider’s valid ID card/union card.

