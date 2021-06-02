Youth activities in Oghara suspended over violence

Following week-long violence by rival youths in Otefe-Oghara over leadership tussle, youth activities in the locality have been suspended.

This was the agreement reached at a security meeting held at the council secretariat in Oghara, the headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

It was agreed that the youths’ activities in the area should be on hold until further notice.

Speaking to journalists immediately after the security meeting, the Chairman of the Local Government Areal, Hon Oghenedoro Owoso, said that the meeting was attended by all heads of security personnel, royal fathers and chiefs from the various communities.

He said the meeting was successful and that youths’ activities in the area have been put on hold, adding that a committee had been set up to look into the activities of youths in the area.

Owoso stated that until the committee came up with its findings, youths’ activities in the locality remained suspended.

The Ovie of Oghara Kingdom, HRM Noble Etsemitan, who spoke to newsmen shortly after the meeting, said that it was unfortunate that youths’ activities were now being politicised.

He said ordinarily, youths were supposed to exert their energy on traditional activities rather than politics.

According to the traditional ruler, youths are supposed to help in building the society and not the other way round.

He appealed to all aggrieved persons to be calm, as he prayed for peace in the local government area.

Recall that the melee that was characterised by sporadic shootings since last weekend saw no fewer than 13 cars vandalised, houses torched and several persons reportedly shot and injured after two youth rival factions clashed over leadership elections at Otefe-Oghara.

Daughter of former Governor, James Ibori-Suenu, and member representing Ethiope West Local Government Area in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Erhiatake Ibori, on Sunday, also escaped being clubbed by the irate mob during the melee.

