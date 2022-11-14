Insecurity: CSF calls for more synergy among security agencies

A Civil Society Organization(CSO) known as the Citizens Stability Forum (CSF) has called for more synergy among the security agencies in the country and proactive intelligence reports provided by the Department of State Services (DSS).

This was contained in a statement signed by the lead convener of the organisation, Comrade Mukhtar Lawal and made available to new men in Dutse, JIgawa state capital.

The statement urged all the security agencies and the general public to collectively work together and talked about the current insecurity situation in the country.

According to the statement “The current insecurity in Nigeria has exposed the lack of collaboration and synergy among security agencies in the country, adding that the most disturbing aspect is the continuous poor utilization or none using of security intelligence provided by the Department of State Services (DSS) to by other security agencies.”

“As such when there is the inefficiency of good synergy or poor collaborative working together among security agencies it will result in the increase of insecurity, criminal and terrorist activities.”

Lawal further called on the federal, state and local governments to jointly provide enough and the latest security working equipment for effective services, and pleaded with security agencies to secure this country by working collectively as it is their primary responsibility to ensure the protection of lives and properties of every citizen.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE