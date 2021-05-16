Insecurity: CAN orders three-day prayers for God’s intervention

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has ordered church leaders and Christian organisations across the country to engage in a three-day prayer meeting for God’s intervention over insecurity in the country.

Tribune Church News gathered that the Church will hold a national prayer across the country tagged ‘National Days of Soberness/Mourning and Fervent Prayers for God’s Mercy by Christians in Nigeria’ between May 28 and 30.

According to an internal memo circulated by the CAN’s National General Secretary, Daramola Bade Joseph, which was also made available to Tribune Church News, the CAN President, Reverend Olasupo Ayokunle, in view of the continuous killings, banditry and a host of other problems in Nigeria, the religious body considered it imperative that the country needed prayers for God’s mercy and intervention in the land.

The release reads in part: “Consequently, all local churches are expected to gather in the evening of each day set aside for the prayers to pray to God in the attitude of mourning or soberness for the bloodshed of many innocent Nigerians, especially Christians.

“In the light of these, the following are the suggested prayer points to be followed during the said prayer meetings: that we are sad and pained for the blood of many innocent Nigerians that evil people in our midst had shed or for those kidnapped and abused in various ways; that God should forgive our sins wherever we as a church or Nigerians, especially our leaders had sinned against God.

“That the plans of the evil people in our midst to paralyse human, social and economic activities in this nation and throw the nation into chaos would be foiled by the Lord Jesus Christ.

“That any religious madness or war that would not allow us to worship God in the way we are convinced to worship Him would be nullified by the Lord. Pray that the church would prevail over all threats to her existence in Nigeria. That the gate of hell will never prevail against the Church in the name of Jesus.

“That our leaders would do justice in leadership and show fairness to all ethnic and religious groups in all their actions so as to douse ethnic and religious tensions we have presently. That the law enforcement agents would rise to their responsibilities and provide the necessary security we need in Nigeria.

“That every step the terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, gunmen and other wicked people in our midst take henceforth would fail. That unseen hands and army of the Lord would fight them and Nigeria would be at peace. Pray and plant righteousness, Godliness, prosperity, peace and love in our nation.”

The body also charged churches to pray for the speedy recovery of the nation from all its losses as well as pray to break the yoke of generational curses that might have been placed on Nigeria and its leadership during the slave trade by the victims.

