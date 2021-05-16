Global Harvest Church put smiles on faces with Shop4free

As part of the efforts to support the needy, the leadership of the Global Harvest Church, Ibadan, Oyo State, has put smiles on people’s faces with a Shop for Free programme.

The two-day event which held at the church auditorium, Liberty, Ibadan, hosted hundreds of the underprivileged in the community as they were presented free furniture, clothing, foodstuff, drugs and medical checkups.

According to the church, the initiative which was pioneered by the senior pastor of the ministry, Reverend Victor Adeyemi, was launched in 2001 and had been impacting lives positively.

Lead pastor of the church in Ibadan, Pastor Femi Aladesanmi, speaking to Tribune Church News, expressed his delight at the turnout, adding that “I am glad we are able to host this event to the glory of God. Shop4free is a community impact from Global Harvest Church which was birthed in 2001 by our Senior Pastors Victor and Jumoke Adeyemi. We had a mini edition in Lagos and subsequently, in Ibadan.

“The idea is to be able to share the love of God with our community and with the effect of the coronavirus pandemic, there are people in need of certain things that we are able to provide, such as food items, clothing, household appliances and it is Christ-like to love and share. We are working to be a blessing to our community.

“There are lots of misconceptions about the church and we can understand where that is coming from because we have some pastors who have been noted to live flamboyant lifestyles that might communicate wrongly the intention of the church. But the truth is the Church is the salt of the world and light of the earth. We are to use our resources to serve the people.

Project Manager of Shop4Free, Teniola Shoronke, said: “We know the main goal is to win souls, hence, there is an evangelism team. The Shop4Free committee also had in place areas where we wanted the people to benefit from. We are delighted that a lot of people benefitted from the initiative. Over 700 people benefitted in total; 345 were catered for on Thursday and about 400 people smiled home with various gifts on Friday.”

A beneficiary of the programme, Joy Omolola, said the event was unbelievable, adding “I thought they were kidnappers when I was called. I had to confirm several times before I came down here. I am surprised. I won the onions chopper.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…