Insecurity: Anglican Communion partners other religious groups to maintain peace in Kwara

The Church of Nigeria Anglican Communion says it has partnered people of other faith in Kwara State in its quest to foster enduring peace and unity among residents.

Kwara diocesan Bishop, Right Reverend Sunday Adewole, told newsmen in Ilorin, at a news conference heralding the 50th anniversary of the church.

Following the celebration marking golden jubilee anniversary, the leadership has rolled out anniversary’s activities that will run from 2022 to 2024.

The cleric said his church had organised a number of programmes in collaboration with the people of other faith in a deliberate efforts to ensure that peace reigns in the state.

“It’s biblical to seek the peace of God where you live. This is why we collaborate with people of other faith in organizing programmes that could aid peaceful co-existence in the state”, Adewole said.

The cleric also said that the church had also been alive to its social responsibility, adding that it had sunk well water for people to have access to potable water; empowered widows with grinding machines and assisted some graduates with 50 per cent of money required to purchase motorcycle.

Adewole lamented that the efforts of the church to feed the people of the state through an agricultural scheme was frustrated by herdsmen who invaded their farmlands.

"For three years now, we cannot do anything on our farmlands again because of the invasion of the area by herdsmen and the fear that those working on the farms may be abducted," he added.





He corroborated President Muhammadu Buhari’s notion that Nigerian youths are lazy, noting that “the youths of today want to lead and don’t want to be led. Imagine a 17-year-old boy wanting to buy a car of N180m.

He counseled the youths to focus more attention on their education as against the lust for cutting corners in an effort to get rich quick.

Adewole said the Nigeria will become prosperous only when the government and other stakeholders accord the education sector the priority it deserves.