No fewer than 22 people were killed by rampaging herdsmen in Plateau and Benue, respectively.

In Benue, at least eighteen people were reportedly killed by the gunmen who invaded Iye community of Uvir Council Ward in Guma local government area of the State.

While another four middle-aged young men in a separate attack, were killed on Sunday in the Mangu local government area of Plateau.

The Nigerian Tribune learned that precisely at 11:00 pm on Sunday, gunmen suspected to be militias on motorbikes were passing through Daika town in Panyam District of the council area and opened fire on the four agile youths relaxing in front of their house.

An eyewitness at Daika confirmed that the victims, Mr Musa Dapada and three others, were standing behind their residents when the bikes passed. They suspected they were security men, but unfortunately, the suspects opened fire and killed them.

The Benue attack, on the other hand, occurred on Sunday between 6 and 7 pm when traders were leaving the market.

A local told newsmen on Monday through a telephone conversation that the attackers came in their numbers and went to the market and shot sporadically at the crowd.

The local who pleaded not to be mentioned claimed to have lost a brother during the attack.

The attack is coming barely 24 hours after some suspected herders invaded Akpete village in Apa local government area of the State and killed six people.

The security officer of the local government, Christopher Waku who confirmed the attack said, “It is not well, 18 of our people were murdered yesterday (Sunday) around 6-7 pm at Iye village in Guma LGA.

"The village is after University of Agriculture, when you are going to Gbanjimba, headquarters of the LG."





The Commissioner of Police, Okoro Julius who also confirmed the attack said that seven corpses have been recovered and added that one of the attackers was also killed.

