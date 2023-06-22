The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared that it would convene a stakeholders meeting for critique of its conduct and handling of the 2023 general elections.

Festus Okoye, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the Commission “resolved to conduct a post-election review of the 2023 General Election in line with its practice over the years”. Okoye noted that it has been the practice after every General Election since 2011.

“The review will involve the Commission’s officials at National and State levels as well as stakeholders with a view to learning lessons and charting the way forward.

“The review will commence with a meeting of the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on 4th July 2023 and end with the Commission’s retreat on 5th August 2023.

“At State level, the internal review will involve the Commission’s regular and ad hoc staff, including RECs, the 774 Electoral Officers, Heads of Departments, Administrative Secretaries as well as some Presiding Officers and Collation/Returning Officers.

“The external engagement will involve critical stakeholders such as political parties, security agencies, election observers, the media and service providers such as transporters that facilitated the movement of personnel and materials for the election.

“The review will focus on all aspects of the electoral activities before, during and after the elections. Specifically, the Commission welcomes actionable recommendations from stakeholders towards strengthening institutional capacity for the discharge of its responsibilities and the enhancement of processes and procedures.”