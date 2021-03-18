INEC organises workshop for electoral officers

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Kebbi State has organised a one-day workshop for the Electoral Officers and Assistant Electoral Officers across the 21 LGs in the state.

In his opening speech the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Barrister Ahmed Bello Mahmud, explained that the purpose of the workshop was to acquaint the Electoral Officers and their Assistants with modern technology to be deployed in the next electoral activities in the next two years.

Mahmud pointed out that access to polling units and the movement of polling points are currently going on, adding that in the next few days the Commission will conclude the consultation phase and release clear guidelines for the movement of voting point to decongest the existing ones.

He stated that the conduct of continuously voter registration exercise using an improved enrollment device is a top priority for the commission, adding that all polling units will have a lower threshold of 750 voters and an upper threshold of 1000 voters.

A new legal framework, according to him, is to usher in a new electoral framework that will give legal backing to new and recently introduced innovations in the conduct of elections.

The INEC boss told participants that to give life and meaning to these innovations, the Electoral Officers and their Assistants will play a commanding role at the Local Government levels, pointing out that as Electoral Officers, “you will be required to communicate these changes to the Nigeria people.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…