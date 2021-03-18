TCN completes Ajah tower, increases capacity to 1200MWs

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), on Thursday, said it has completed the construction of a new transmission tower in Ajah, Lagos State.

It said the new line increased the transmission lines capacity on the route by 600 megawatts (MW) bringing its total capacity to 1,200MW.

TCN in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in Abuja, said the old line was re-energized on Saturday, March 13, 2021, while the new line was energized on Monday, March 15, 2021.

It explained that prior to resuscitation of the second Egbin-Ajah Transmission Line, the Aja 330/132/33kV Substation operated through a single circuit 330kV transmission line, after the second line was isolated in 2013, due to Ajah GIS substation insulation failure.

“Within the period, the lone 330kV line had a maximum capacity of 600MW, but with the resuscitation of the second 330kV line and the diversion of both lines along the new tower line route, the transmission lines capacity doubled,” it stated.

The Company stated that with the new 330kV line, it has fulfilled the N-1 reliability criteria on that line route, providing redundancy.

“Each of the lines can serve as ‘back-up’ for the other during maintenance, this has increased transmission efficiency and reduced downtime on that line route,” it said.

The 13.8-kilometre transmission line receives power supply from Egbin 330kV Transmission Substation and supplies the Ajah 330kV Substation; Lekki 330kV Substation and Alagbon 330kV Transmission Substation.

