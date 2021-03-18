Local Govt Service Commission Chairmen condemn banditry

The Association of Chairmen of Local Government Service Commission has condemned the act of banditry, insurgency ravaging different parts of the country.

They said every effort must be put in place to confront the menace frontally as it is presently affecting the economic development of the country.

In a communique issued in Abuja after its meeting, the association, however, commended efforts of federal and state governments to contain the banditry and insurgency.

The communique which was signed by the national chairman of the association, Chukwuemeka Nwatu, and the spokesman, Dr. Bem Melladu, commended the various law enforcement agencies and urged them to do more by bringing the criminalities to their knees.

On the forthcoming national local government workshop, the association appealed to the stakeholders to participate fully for the development of the grassroot which local governments represent.

The association, however, commended the governors of Kogi, Kaduna and the minister of FCT for appointing capable hands to handle their various local government service commissions.

It also commended the governor of Nasarawa State for re-appointing Bawa Jubril as the chairman of the state local government service commission.

The association appreciated the Federal Government for appointing one of them, Alhaji Yusuf Yunusa, as an Ambassador to the Republic of Kenya.

