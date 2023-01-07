“But as of today, we are really encouraged by the turnout of people”

INEC gives update on PVC collection, says ‘we’re encouraged by the turnout’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed optimal satisfaction with the turnout for Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) collection nationwide.

This was disclosed by the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye on Friday.

“The rate of PVC collection varies from one state to the other and from one place to the other.

“Some of the Resident Electoral Commissioners are sending daily reports to the Commission, some of them are sending reports every two days, and some are sending every week. So, we are still collating these reports.

“The National Commissioners are also supervising the collection of PVCs in the states that they supervise. But as of today, we are really encouraged by the turnout of people coming to collect.

“Community leaders are mobilising, market women are mobilising, religious leaders and traditional leaders are also mobilising and people are coming out to collect their PVCs,” Okoye told Channels Television’s Politics Today.

The INEC National Commissioner, however, admitted that the Commission is facing challenges in relation to those who don’t know what to do to collect their PVCs.

“INEC did not print PVCs for those who did multiple or double registrations because their old cards are valid.

“Those who transferred their PVCs can get the new cards at the local government and registration areas where they want to vote,” he added.





Meanwhile, Labour Party standard-bearer, Peter Obi has urged Nigerians especially his teeming supporters to go out and collect their Permanent Voters Cards in order to be eligible to vote next month.

He made the appeal in a special broadcast he made via the social media on Friday.