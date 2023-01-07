Police arrest suspected kidnapper of six-year-old-girl at POS center in Ondo

“Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate, Tochukwu Nworih, who abducted a six-year-old girl in her mother’s vehicle while the mother was trying to purchase some groceries for the family.”

Ondo State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of a kidnapping syndicate, Tochukwu Nworih, who abducted a six-year-old girl in her mother’s vehicle while the mother was trying to purchase some groceries for the family.

The suspected kidnapper, Nworih, was arrested by detectives from the state police command while trying to withdraw his share of the ransom at a Point of Sales (PoS) centre in Akure, the state capital.

Speaking on his arrest, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Funmi Odunlami, explained that the young girl was in her mother’s vehicle, while her mother went to purchase some groceries in the supermarket.

The mother, Mrs Chukwu-Ezedima, was surprised to meet an empty car and had to report the incident to the police after all efforts to locate the young yielded no results.

She said “a case of kidnapping was reported at the police station on Dec. 21, 2022, at 9.00p.m, by Mrs Chukwu-Ezedima, the mother of the kidnapped girl”

The PPRO said that complainant alleged that the suspect kidnapped her daughter, Nwasi Chukwu-Ezedima in her Toyota Corolla Car at Lafe Area, Akure, while she was getting groceries for the family.

Odunlami said that the suspect, who called the parents of the victim allegedly demanded N50 million from the family as ransom while the ransom was paid into an account.

But the suspect was, however, arrested on Dec. 31, 2022, at a POS stand while trying to withdraw part of the money.

She said the arrest of Nworih led to the discovery of a little girl in the kidnappers’ den and was rescued by the security operatives unhurt.

The PPRO said “During interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the offence, while the victim was rescued unhurt.





“The suspect will soon be arraigned in court,” the police spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the PPRO disclosed that the Nigerian Army has handed over a suspect, Adams Isiaka, who was arrested with unlawful possession of firearms to the police.

According to Odunlami, men of the Nigerian Army who were on patrol conducted a routine check around the Elegbeka area, in Ifon, Ose Local Government Area, and arrested Isiaka with a locally made Revolver Pistol.

She said “The Nigerian Army while on routine check around Elegbeka, got information about one Adams Isiaka ‘m’ who is in possession of

“Armed with this information, the army trailed and arrested him with the locally made gun

“The suspect initially claimed he found the gun on farmland but later confessed to having been given to him by one Sunday Saliu, a welder who is currently locked in a Correctional Centre in Okene.