Obi urges supporters to get PVC ahead February 25 poll

“This is a critical and existential election for Nigeria and all of us must endeavor to vote”

Members of the ‘Obidient’ movement and supporters of the Obi-Datti presidential bid across Nigeria have been called upon to march to the various Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) centres and collect their PVCs to vote in the February 25 presidential election.

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi made the call in a social media broadcast.

ALSO READ: 2023 Presidency: ‘Man with ideas,’ Afe Babalola eulogises Obi

He called on the Nigerian youth to take their support for him to the next level by securing their PVCs while urging the older population to join hands with him at this critical stage of the race.

He pointed out that all the campaign efforts made until this time would be useless if the supporters do not have their PVC to make a statement at the polls.

“This is a critical and existential election for Nigeria and all of us must endeavor to vote and we can only vote if we have our PVC.

“PVC must be collected because it’s only with it in our hands, that the process of taking back Nigeria and rebuilding it can be said to have begun,” Obi said.