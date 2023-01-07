Group laments govt’s neglect of primary school teachers in Kogi

The group said the state government had neglected the welfare of primary school teachers as evidenced in the non-payment of full salaries

Coalition of civil society organisations, Kogi NGOs Network (KONGONET), has lamented over the continuous reduction in the quality of basic education across the State.

This was made known during the 4th quarter 2022 press briefing by KONGONET in Lokoja.

The press briefing addressed by Idris Ozovehe Muraina and Success Adejoh, Chairperson and Public Relations Officer respectively, KONGONET recommends immediate rehabilitation and support to 2022 flood victims who lost their sources of livelihoods, houses and properties including crops and farmlands to reduce the hardship on them.

Within the reporting period, a member of KONGONET, the Civil Society Action Coalition on Education for All (CSACEFA), through her state coordinator, said the state government had neglected the welfare of primary school teachers as evidenced in the non-payment of full salaries to basic education teachers across local government areas of the state and non–maintenance of basic school infrastructures.

ALSO READ: Yahaya Bello gives prominent monarch 2-day ultimatum over failure to welcome Buhari

The coalition called on the state and local governments to immediately resolve the challenges and save the future of Kogi State children.

They equally called on the state government to act on the 2022 KONGONET flood impact assessment report and recommendations made available to the state government through the Secretary to the Kogi State Government on 12th October, 2022.

The coalition of CSOs noted with dismay that well over a year, the Kogi state radio (FM 94.1) has remained in a perpetual state of dormancy despite several appeal to the state government to purchase the required transmitter for the only state-owned radio.

They reiterated calls on Kogi state government to purchase the required transmitter for the only state-owned radio in Kogi state capital and revive the radio station for effective information dissemination as the general elections draw nearer.