The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) on Tuesday released timetable for the conduct of Edo and Ondo states governorship elections.

According to a statement signed by Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner & Chairman,

Information and Voter Education Committee, the Edo Governorship election will be held on Saturday 21st September 2024 while a similar election will be conducted in Ondo state on Saturday 16th November 2024.

Giving a further breakdown of processes that would precede the elections, the INEC National Commissioner disclosed that for the Edo election, “Party primaries will hold from 1st – 24th February 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00 am on 4th March 2024 and close at 6.00 pm on 24th March 2024.”

Also, ahead of the Ondo governorship elections, “Party primaries will be held from 6th – 27th April 2024 while the submission of the list of nominated candidates via the online portal will start at 9.00am on 29th April 2024 and close at 6.00 pm on 20th May 2024.

For Edo state, “the final list of candidates will be published on 23rd April 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 24th April 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 19th September 2024.”

According to the statement, before the Ondo election, “the final list of candidates will be published on 18th June 2024 while campaign in public by political parties commences on 19th June 2024 and ends 24 hours prior to election day on 14th November 2024.”

The Commission appealed to political parties and candidates to note the activities in the Timetable for strict compliance.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE