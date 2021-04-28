INEC announces date for 2023 general elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the date for the 2023 general elections.

Making the announcement on Wednesday was the INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu.

He made the announcement at a one-day public hearing on the National Electoral Offences Commission (Establishment) Bill 2021, organized by the Senate Committee on INEC.

“By the principle established by the Commission, the 2023 General Election will hold on Saturday, 18th February 2023 which is exactly one year, nine months, two weeks and six days or 660 days from today,” Prof Yakubu said.

“We hope to release the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the General Election immediately after the Anambra Governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021.

“In order to do so, there should be clarity and certainty about the electoral legal framework to govern the election. We are confident that the National Assembly will do the needful in earnest,” he added.