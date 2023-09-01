Five workers at a resort on the Indonesian island of Bali died on Friday after falling into a deep ravine when an outdoor lift cable snapped, a report said.

The workers, two men and three women were using a lift that ran on a rail-like track in the Ubud area, local police chief, Made Uder, said.

Police are investigating why the sling attached to the lift snapped shortly after they boarded it, the report said.

Ubud is a town in the central part of the island that attracts visitors with its art scene, yoga studios and natural attractions.

