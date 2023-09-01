The former Senator for Imo North, Senator Ifeanyi Ararume has completely distanced himself from the report making the rounds in a section of the media that he had declared his support for the PDP governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu.

In a statement issued in Owerri on Friday through his special adviser, legal and public affairs, Uche Anyanwu, the 2007 governorship candidate under PDP in Imo state insisted that he has not made any pronouncements concerning any candidate in the Imo state governorship elections.

He said: “I reserve the right to endorse or not to endorse any candidate of my choice at the appropriate time, which is within my rights to decide.”

He maintained that what is paramount to him is the safety of the good people of Imo state, their welfare, the ability to carry out their lawful business without fear of molestation and the effective delivery of the dividends of democracy, which includes the preservation of institutions of good governance in Imo state.

He described the rumours circulating as the fabrication and the work of mischief makers, who according to him have always thought that the only way to advance their political fortunes in APC is to malign the name of Senator Ararume.

Senator Araraume reiterated unequivocally that he is a bonafide member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and most recently was the Director of Trade and Economic Affairs (South) of the APC presidential campaign council (PCC), and has been fully engaged and in support of all APC activities at the national level.

He said: “When the APC party was being built and funded between 2014/2015 and supported to become victorious at the state and national levels, these individuals who have never delivered on any assignments given to them under the party were nowhere near the party.”

He said that the same rumour merchants and their sycophants have never brought any real victory to the APC as a party, they only thrive on propaganda and divisive rhetorics.

Ararume advised those he described as divisive individuals to mind their business, focus on their immediate challenges and leave him alone.

He advised the people of Imo State to disregard the publications while insisting that it is not the true representation of facts on the ground.

