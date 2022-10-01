Independence: Saraki, Kwara PDP Reps candidate urge Nigerians to remain optimistic

Former Senate President and leader of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Kwara State, Senator Bukola Saraki and the party’s House of Representatives candidate for Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Ajia, have urged Nigerians to remain optimistic about the nation’s collective future despite the present situation.

In their separate messages on Nigeria’s 62 Independence anniversary, the PDP leaders called on Nigerians to reflect on the past achievements of the country, particularly the contributions of the founding fathers towards achieving independence and building a united country.

“The present generation of Nigerians should ensure that the labour of our past heroes will not be in vain; everybody must work to realise the lofty heights that our founding fathers envisaged for the country”.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives candidate for the Asa/Ilorin West federal constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Ajia, has urged Nigerians to rededicate themselves and be resolute for the unity and progress of the country.

Ajia, who said that electing credible leaders in the forthcoming general elections is the only way to bring about a Nigeria where peace and justice shall reign, urged all Kwarans and indeed the entire Nigerians to rededicate themselves, remain steadfast and resolute for unity and progress of Nigeria,

“Even though the current situation of the country is worrisome and disheartening. The 2023 general election offers us an opportunity to correct our past mistakes in choosing leaders, therefore, it should be approached with seriousness and a high sense of responsibility so as to elect patriotic leaders with capacity, competence and good character.

“This is the only role we can play as citizens to bring about a Nigeria of our dreams where peace and justice shall reign.

“Happy Independence celebration to you all, wishing you a wonderful experience as we celebrate our dear country Nigeria long live Ilorin West/Asa, long live Kwara and long live Nigeria.”

