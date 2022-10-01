Adebule felicitates Buhari, Nigerians on Independence Day

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos-West Senatorial District candidate, Dr Idiat Adebule, has felicitated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the occasion of the country’s 62nd independence anniversary.

Adebule, in a statement, said Independence Day affords Nigerians to annually introspect about how far the country has gone since gaining independence from the British government and set agenda to move forward.

She admitted that Nigeria has a long way to go to be in the comity of highly industrialised nations but “we are on the path to greatness.”

She said: “The challenges facing the country are not insurmountable if every Nigerian decides to be the change he/she wants to see in the country.

“The developed nations we are looking up to have also passed through the phase of underdevelopment which we are presently going through and if they surmounted those challenges, with the indomitable spirit of Nigerians, it is certain we will also overcome our challenges and emerge a stronger, more prosperous and united nation we are destined to be.”

She called on Nigerians to be patient and pray for the emergence of leaders that would turn the country around in the 2023 general election.

Adebule said: “Nigeria is a great country and we as citizens are proud to call Nigeria our home. We have no other country to call our own. Let’s celebrate our country and focus on those things that bring us together rather than those that divide us.

“The political campaign season has started and we are approaching the elections, it is important for us to conduct ourselves with decorum and shun any invitation to violence, hate speech and dissemination of fake news. We can only develop our nation in an atmosphere of peace, love and harmony.”

