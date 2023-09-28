Vice President Kashim Shettima on Thursday said that the sacrifices of Nigerians will not be in vain.

Speaking at a public lecture to commemorate Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary at the presidential villa in Abuja, he assured that the promises made by the Bola Tinubu administration will be fulfilled.

According to him, the administration is committed to building a country where the economic independence of each citizen is guaranteed, and where none of them has to depend on unspecified handouts to earn a living.

He stated: “Today, we gather to honour Nigeria’s journey to redefine its destiny. Today, we stand on the precipice of history to reflect upon a nation that has defied the predictions of doomsayers, a nation that has become the metaphor of resilience.

“Over the past 63 years, we have not only survived but thrived because of our collective resolve, our commitment to progress, and the enduring spirit of unity that binds us together from Aba, down through Ogbomosho to Zaria, despite the conspiracies of minor vested interests.”

Shettima noted that while this anniversary offers Nigeria another opportunity to acknowledge the cross-regional bonds that have kept the country standing as Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy, “we are here to remind ourselves that the future we promised Nigerians isn’t an empty performance for electoral favours.”

The vice president noted that the future of a great nation is not determined by the occurrence of a socio-economic challenge but by the intention, sincerity, and innovative ideas of its leaders, and their commitment to implementing them.

He said: “We cannot renew the hope of the nation unless we deliver on our promise to drive food security and eradicate poverty. We cannot foster economic growth and nurture job creation unless we facilitate access to capital, enhance national security, and optimize the business environment for our enterprises.

“We are going to uphold the rule of law and fight corruption to design the Nigeria of our dream. We can’t achieve any of these unless each citizen remains a strategic partner in pursuit of our ultimate national interests.”

On the recent COVID-19 pandemic, Shettima pointed out that “the tragedy reminded us that viruses do not discriminate based on ethnicity or religion and that our strength as a nation is driven by our collective faith in the ideals that define us and in the moral character of our leaders.”

He emphasised the crucial role of leadership in shaping a nation’s destiny, stating that “the future of a great nation rests on the intention, sincerity, and innovative ideas of its leaders and their commitment to implementing them.”





The vice president also recognized the sacrifices made by Nigerians over the years, noting that such solidarity has inspired the government to focus on diverse sectors, from agriculture to digital technology, from healthcare to education.

He said: “We knew from the starting point of this race to serve the people that the track would not be without its holes and thorns. We knew that challenges would arise, and obstacles would test our resolve. But, as our history has shown, Nigerians are too ambitious to be broken by a temporary setback. We are going to emerge from this phase of our reforms stronger, each of us with renewed hope.”

Shettima also asserted that “at 63, we recognize that what has sustained us and propelled us forward is our collective belief that overcoming the challenges we’ve inherited necessitates sacrifices.”

He reiterated that these sacrifices are investments in a brighter future, one that will secure the well-being of current and future generations.

Shettima reminded the nation: “As we work together towards a future where opportunity knows no bounds, let’s remember that our most potent weapon is the overriding resolve of the majority to choose unity over chaos and democracy over anarchy.”

Earlier in his address, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas called on the Federal Government to consider increasing the salary of workers to mitigate the current economic situation in the country.

He advised the administration to build on the existing synergy among the different arms of government to provide the needed democracy dividends to Nigerians.

Also speaking on the Tinubu administration’s ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda in a lecture themed, “Actualisig the vision of Renewed Hope for socio-economic development through effective leadership”, the guest speaker, Dr Goke Adegoroye, commended President Tinubu for the steps taken so far in repositioning governance and resetting the economy.

He, however, urged the administration to prioritise key aspects of the ‘Renewed Hope’ agenda with a view to ensuring that the impact is felt across different sectors of the economy.

Earlier in his welcome address, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, explained that the theme of the anniversary lecture was intended to shed more light on critical areas of Nigeria’s socioeconomic potentials that could be explored and developed through policies and programs enunciated by the Tinubu-led administration.

He said this is critical because of the dynamic nature of the country’s socio-economic environment and the global systems.

He stated: “Your Excellencies, Distinguished Guests, Ladies and Gentlemen, the theme for today’s symposium, ‘Actualising the Vision of Renewed Hope for Socio-Economic Development Through Effective Leadership’ is intended to shed more light on critical areas of Nigeria’s socio-economic potentials that could be explored and developed through policies and programs enunciated by this administration.

“This process is critical because of the dynamic nature of our socio-economic environment and the global systems. It is also significant because President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had, during his recent address at the United Nations General Assembly, beckoned on the world leaders to partner with Nigeria for business and development.

“It is our expectation, therefore, that eminent Nigerians participating in this program would address these economic potentials as well as government’s policies and programs that could turn them into vehicles for achieving our aspiration of becoming one of the 20 Largest Economies of the World by 2030.

“Let me assure you that beyond the celebration of the 63rd independence anniversary, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, as the coordinating point for implementation of policies and decisions of government, has made full arrangements to document and carry forward the critical outcomes of the symposium to the highest level of political leadership.

“Where necessary, relevant national think-tank institutions, such as the National Institute for Strategic Studies (NIPSS) and the Nigerian Institute for Social and Economic Research (NISER), would be engaged to deepen the articulation.”

