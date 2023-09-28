A year after the death of late Alhaji Dr Mohammed Kabir Maikarfi 111, Danko Development Forum has appealed to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to pronounce the new Maigari of Lokoja.

Addressing a press conference on Thursday in Lokoja, the forum Chairman, Bama Mundi said that the appeal became necessary as it’s now one year since the last Maigari, Dr. Muhammad Kabir Maikafi 111 joined his ancestors.

According to him,”As required by the custom and tradition, as well as enabling laws of the state, a new Maigari of Lokoja ought to have been pronounced and appointed by the Executive of Kogi State within three months of his demise, but, unfortunately, to our greatest surprise we are still anticipating”.

Mundi noted that ”Lokoja is one of the strategic ancient cities in Nigeria, the city was once an headquarters of the country and currently the capital of Kogi state, in addition to playing host to confluence of rivers of Niger and Benue. These visible facts, among others, endeared people of varying socio-economic and cultural backgrounds to the city. The throne of Maigari of Lokoja, for several decades, remains a rallying traditional point to myriad of inhabitants in the ancient city”.

According to him,” today, on behalf of the Danko Development Forum (DDF) and the indigenous people of Lokoja, we are appealing to His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello, to pronounce and appoint the new Maigari of Lokoja”.

He described the late Maigari of Lokoja, Alhaji Dr Mohammed Kabir maikarfi 111 as a strong supporter of DDF initiatives and programs who had supported and guided DDF in its developmental projects across the communities in Lokoja.

“Furthermore, the late Maigari contributed immensely to the peace, development and well-being of the inhabitants of the State capital and its environ. No gainsay, the state capital enjoyed relative peace and tranquility during his tenure and is still enjoying.

“The Maigari is our traditional ruler who is highly respected by the Forum and the people of Lokoja. We missed his leading role in mobilizing the people to support our developmental initiatives, also his role during the last Ramadan period, Eid fitr, Eid Kabir, Annual Maulud, including Christmas and Easter periods, as well as the traditional Lokoja Day Celebrations which takes place every September to showcase the culture and traditions of our people.”

He said that the presence of Maigari during these events often add value to the events as well as unifying the collective interest of the ancient city.

“We humbly appeal that you pronounce a new Maigari of Lokoja to promptly build on the legacies of our late Maigari as the selection process as stipulated in Section 8 of Kogi State Chief (Appointment, Deposition and Establishment of Traditional Council Law) 2006 have been completed and submitted for the governor’s consideration and approval.

