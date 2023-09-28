The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has suspended strike in Kogi State after getting reassurance from the government and security agencies that their kidnapped colleague, Dr Austin Uwumagbe will be rescued.

The suspension of the 72 hours strike was contained in a communique issued on Thursday, which was jointly signed by Kogi State NMA Chairman, Dr Olusola Baoku and Secretary, Dr Emmanuel Kelvin respectively after an emergency Congress meeting of the association.

The body had shut down both private and public health institutions expressing their displeasure in the continuous kidnap of medical doctors across the country.

According to the communique, the Emergency Congress Meeting was called to review the industrial action in protest to relevant Agencies and stakeholders on the kidnap of our colleague, by name; Dr. Austin Umuragbe.

The communique observed that the strike had effectively conveyed the association’s displeasure to the society at large, stressing that relevant security agencies and stakeholders notably have shown remarkable commitment to ensuring the safe release of our dear colleague.

The communique reads in part “Following the intervention of the Medical Elders, the re-assurances from the Kogi State Government, the security Agency’s and most importantly the plight of our dear patients, the industrial action be suspended across the state at exactly 72hours from its commencement.

“The State Officers Council (SOC) of NMA Kogi should sustain engagement with all the relevant Stakeholders to ensure the release of Dr. Austin Umuragbe. Also, periodic updates should be given to the congress to review the process and chart the way forward”.

While appreciating the commitment of Kogi Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello towards the rescue of their colleague, the association also saluted the doggedness of security agencies in their efforts to rescue the kidnapped victim.

NMA, however, expressed optimism that Governor Bello who has recorded success and gotten several awards in protecting Kogi indigenes will use his good office to quickly bring Dr Austin Umuragbe safe to his family.

“The Governor should again prove himself as he has done repeatedly in the success he has achieved in protecting lives and properties in Kogi State. We want the public to know that we love and care about them as it is important to create an enabling environment for effective health-care delivery. We also sympathize with the family of our Kidnapped colleague hoping that he will return safely without being hurt” the communique added.

Recall that, Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers last week abducted Dr Austin Uwumagbe, the Director of Victory Hospital-Annex at Ogaminana, under Adavi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

