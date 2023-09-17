The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has confirmed its readiness to meet the Federal Government to discuss possible solutions to quell the Congress’ proposed Indefinite industrial action.

A source who pledged anonymity said that NLC received an invitation from the government and is willing to attend the meeting.

A press statement signed by the Labour Ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, said; “The Minister of Labour and Employment Simon Bako Lalong has again invited the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) for another meeting over its planned indefinite strike.

“The Minister who directed the Department of Trade Unions Services and Industrial Relations to convene a meeting with the leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) for Monday 18th September 2023 said it was important that the Unions sit with Government to resolve all pending matters to avert further disruption to the economy.

“According to the Minister, the administration of President Bola Tinubu will always engage the organised labour and respond to its concerns after due consultation and negotiations in order to guarantee industrial harmony which is critical to the attainment of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“It would be recalled that the Minister had invited the two Labour centres for talks to avert the 2-day strike held between 5th and 6th September, but only the TUC showed up for the meeting.”

Meanwhile, the NLC official said; “I can confirm to you that we have received the Ministry’s letter and will attend the meeting. NLC is committed to finding a solution to the issues. We hope that the government is sincere enough to be truthful in discussions and finding solutions.

“NLC has always been disposed for negotiations and solutions to the issues however experiences have taught us that government is not sincere to broker last solutions to the issues. So immediately we smell insincerity to what government is saying, we stay aware to their meeting.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE