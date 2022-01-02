Increase in fuel pump price will lead to crisis — Kolawole

The General Overseer of Christ Apostolic Church, Arogungbogunmi, Prophet Richard Kolawole, has cautioned the Federal Government to desist from any plans to jack up the fuel price, noting that any addition to fuel pump price shall lead the country into serious crisis greater than the EndSARS crisis.

Komolafe made this known at a press conference, held at the church’s auditorium, Olunde, Ibadan, Oyo State, last Thursday, in his 2022 prophetic message. He also lamented the situation of the Nigeria which according to him has no hope of a better tomorrow.

“The only thing that we can do is that Nigerians should be praying that this government should just pass away. You can remember the prophecy of last year that I delivered. I said that 2021 would be bad under this government. You all are living witnesses to the situation of the country. Things have been really bad.

“In 2022, Jehovah shall reign in the life of His children who believe absolutely and follow the ordinances of God. Inasmuch as the shedding of innocent blood does not stop in this country, God shall continue to visit Nigeria with plagues,” he said.

He also noted that fire incidents would reduce nationwide in year 2022, and that the Lord revealed to him that the country shall witness another staggering and unstable economy. He also stated that political office holders should go back to their constituencies to deliver to the people dividends of democracy; else they will witness the wrath of God.

He also lamented on the roles of the international community in the deplorable state of Africa, saying that, “The Lord says that America and European community are the problems behind the stunted growth of the African continent. They are bringing Africa down; their motive is to exact their dominance over the entire continent of Africa.”

