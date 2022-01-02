When foundation put smiles on the faces of poor students, underprivileged

Physically-impaired persons and the underprivileged in Ibadan, Oyo State capital and its environs had cause to smile during the festive season as scores of them, including orphans were beneficiaries of kind gesture by Care People Foundation founded by a cleric-turned-philanthropist, Reverend Paul Tioluwani, popularly known as Lesekese.

The annual carnival for orphans and physically-impaired persons held during the festive season, precisely on December 12, at the Foundation’s centre on Ibadan-Lagos Expressway, also gave the underprivileged a sense of belonging they left the venue of the event with goodies.

The event which was graced by dignitaries from all walks of life also featured various charity homes and groups of underprivileged people showcased their talents at the carnival, just as they also exalted God in songs and demonstrations for the grace of another successful year.

The high-point of this year’s event was the presentation of one million naira scholarship awards in collaboration with Animasaun Foundation, Canada, to 15 poor students; wheelchairs, bags of rice, vocational equipment, electronics, cloths and financial supports were also given out.

While speaking at the event, Rev’d Tioluwani, said: “Where there is no government, there is God. This is our own quota to the underprivileged and humanity. So, I believe if other well-meaning Nigerians and the government can also do the same, Nigeria will be a better place.

“This centre has achieved so much through the help of God this year (2021); it is not only about housing and feeding them alone. Our students have also excelled in academics; currently we have seven graduates from this orphanage home and some of them came in when they were a day old, a year old and five year-old and to the glory of God they are graduates of various reputable institutions. All our children who wrote JSS examination this year had nine straight As. Students that took SSCE also cleared their papers and they have got admission into higher institutions through scholarships,” he said.

He also charged the government on the need to fix the economy, noting that Nigerians are getting poorer by the day and that government should shun paying lip service to the underprivileged and orphans in the country, stressing that this set of people deserves the best.

“Nigerians should put their trust solely in God. We trusted in men and they have failed us already. We thought the present government would better our lives, but they are making things more difficult and terrible by the day. They should stop looking down, but look up for help from above,” he added.

The chairman of the foundation and a medical expert, Dr Abib Olamitoye of the Ibadan Central Hospital, noted that the foundation was committed to improving the lives of orphans and the physically impaired persons in all ramifications, adding that it will not relent in its effort to give the underprivileged its best.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan…