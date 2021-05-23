Inclusive governance key to stability in Osun ― Oyetola

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola has ascribed the sociopolitical and economic stability enjoyed in the state to the peaceful coexistence among all communities.

Oyetola said the peaceful coexistence in the state could not be unconnected to his administration’s continuous engagement with all social strata including the non-indigenous communities.

The governor spoke during an edition of Governor’s Meeting with non-indigenous communities including the Hausa, Igbo, Tiv, Ebira, Igede, Igala and Fulani residents in Osogbo Federal Constituency held at Adenle Grammar School Ayetoro Osogbo, the state capital.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Hon. Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola lauded non-indigenous communities in the state for supporting and being responsive to the engagement frameworks of the government which were designed to serve as a mechanism of bridging the gap between the government and the people.

“Although no society is totally free of crime, the combination of our policy frameworks of engagement and the cooperation of all non-indigenous communities has been the source of our strength in managing the issues and nipping them at the bud.

“Equally, the state of Osun treats all with fairness, justice and inclusiveness without giving prejudice to social, religious and ethnic consideration, thereby making both the aborigines and the non-indigenes to be seen as stakeholders in policy formulation in the state governance process,” Oyetola said.

In his remark, the Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Ajibola Basiru appreciated the non-indigenous communities for their unwavering support for the current administration, emphasising that the program was necessary for the purpose of maintaining the peace and stability the state currently enjoins.

Ajibola who doubles as the senate spokesperson also underscored the importance of continuous engagement as only a virile means of managing series of ethnic challenges as well as sustaining peaceful coexistence in the country.

In their separate remarks, leaders of all non-indigenous communities at the event commended Governor Oyetola for his dynamic and detribalised leadership in the state which had not only necessitated the peaceful coexistence and general security, but also the welfare of all.

Leaders of non-indigenous communities who spoke at the program include President, Ohaneze Ndigbo Osun State, High Chief Barrister John Nkemku; Chairman of Serikis Fulani, Alh. Ibrahim Dende; Tsor – Tor of Tivs and Chairman Benue Community Osun State, High Chief Augustine Zak; Secretary Arewa Traditional Council of Serikis Hausa, Alh. Gambo Ibrahim; and President Igede Community, Mr Matthew Ona.

Other top government functionaries at the event were the Chairman State Universal Basic Education (SUBEB), Hon. Israel Ajibola Famurewa, Director General Bureau of Social Services, Mr Richard Tinubu, the Deputy Majority leader Osun State House of Assembly, Hon. Kunle Akande, his counterpart representing Osogbo state constituency, Hon. Taofeek Badmus among other cabinet members.

