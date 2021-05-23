[BREAKING] COAS: Buhari okays flag to fly at half mast, holiday for military 

By Leon Usigbe - Abuja 
President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the national flag should fly at half-mast in all public buildings, facilities and all official residences to honour the military personnel who died in a plane crash on Friday. 

The measure will take place between Monday to Wednesday this week. 

A statement from the Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha on Sunday night, which disclosed this, also said that the President has approved Monday as a public holiday for the Armed Forces.

 

