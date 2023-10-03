Following the failure of the Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, to respond to the notice letter served on him on September 25 regarding allegations of gross misconduct, the State House of Assembly directed the Chief Judge to constitute a seven-man panel for the impeachment process.

The Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji affirmed that the notice letter was received by Aiyedatiwa. The letter was acknowledged and signed by his Chief Protocol Officer on his behalf.

This action is in line with Section 188 of the Nigerian Constitution, as per the house resolution that mandated serving the deputy governor with a notice of the allegations.

Oladiji stated, “Concerted efforts were made to serve the notice on the deputy governor, who was not available for the service for some time, prompting the House to approach the court for substituted service on the deputy governor.

“On September 25th, a substituted service of the Notice of Allegations was made on the deputy governor, duly signed by more than one-third of the Honourable Members of the House, as required by the Constitution in Section 188 Sub-section 2.”

The Speaker explained that the Constitution stipulates that the Assembly should wait for seven days for the embattled deputy governor to respond and noted that the seven days have elapsed.

The Speaker, however, directed the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Olusegun Odusola, to immediately set up a seven-man panel to investigate the deputy governor regarding the allegations levelled against him.

“The Constitution further states that within seven days of the passing of a motion under the foregoing provisions of this section, the Chief Judge of the state shall, at the request of the Speaker of the House of Assembly, appoint a panel of seven persons.

“Distinguished colleagues, I, therefore, wish to seek your opinion to direct the Chief Judge of Ondo State, Hon Justice Olusegun Odusola, to, in line with this section of the Constitution, set up a seven-man panel to investigate the deputy governor regarding the allegations levelled against him,” he said.

The Majority Leader, Mr Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, from Owo State Constituency 1, moved the motion for the Notice on the Ondo State Impeachment Panel Procedure Rules, urging that the panel be constituted by the Chief Judge of the state.

The motion was seconded by Mr Felix Afe, from Akoko North West Constituency II.





At the plenary, 23 out of 26 members were present and voted in support of the call for the Chief Judge to constitute the panel for the deputy governor’s impeachment process.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Nigeria@63: 10 takeaways from Tinubu’s nationwide broadcast

President Bola Tinubu in his nationwide broadcast on Sunday, said his administration is doing all that it can to…

Why lift of visa bans should not excite Nigerians —Akporiaye

The leadership of National Association of Nigeria Travel Agents (NANTA), headed by Mrs Susan Akporiaye, has queried the excitement displayed by…

I have no regrets over any of my songs, actions —Obesere

Paramount King of Fuji Music, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere, the Agbaakin Abobagunwa of Yorubaland, in…

#BBNaijaAllStars: Pere is irresistible, I’m trying my best, Mercy soliloquises

BBNaija All Stars finalist, Mercy Eke has declared that fellow housemate, Pere Egbi, is…

DIY: Five things baking soda can do

Baking soda, or sodium bicarbonate, can be found in most kitchens and has many surprising uses…

Team Edo emerges 3rd position as Delta wins 7th National Youth Games

Delta State has won the 7th Edition of the National Youth Games, tagged ‘Asaba 2023,’ as…