On Monday, youths in Ondo State blocked the entrance of the State House of Assembly, urging the lawmakers not to succumb to pressure to drop the impeachment process against the deputy governor of the state, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct levelled against him.

The youths, under the aegis of Concerned Citizens of Ondo State, frowned upon attempts to use the judiciary to thwart the impeachment and to allegedly influence the legislature’s proceedings.

Armed with placards bearing various inscriptions such as “Justice must prevail,” “Lawmakers should be allowed to do their jobs,” “We need justice on public funds,” and “Ondo State People Are Solidly Behind You,” the youths said the impeachment process must not be swept under the carpet.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Raymond Oluwafunso urged the lawmakers to always remember that they are accountable to the people and advised them not to back out of the impeachment process until justice prevails.

He maintained that the people of the state deserved justice, and the lawmakers must be allowed to do their jobs without any form of intimidation.

He said, “We are the concerned citizens of Ondo State. We are here to call on the members of the House of Assembly of Ondo State to do their job concerning the recent developments in the state.

“We need the lawmakers to act accordingly and do good stewardship in their work. So, we are charging them to do their job without intimidation.

“We want justice as concerned citizens of the state, and that is why we are here on this peaceful protest. Concerning the issue of impeachment they started, we are aware that some people are using certain forces to intimidate the lawmakers. What we need as citizens of the state is good accountability.

“We plead that the lawmakers do their job accordingly, and we don’t want any forces to restrain them. We, the good people of Ondo State, are solidly behind them. We don’t want them to be intimidated by whatever forces come their way.

“The law should take its course; they are the lawmakers. They are not here as lawmakers on their own; they are here because the good people of Ondo State sent them to be their representatives.

“The court injunction speaks volumes, and it is suspicious. Why would the court stop the House of Assembly from doing its job? They are the lawmakers; why would the court stop them?”





It will be recalled that the Assembly levelled about 14 allegations against Aiyedatiwa, who, however, did not reply to the queries from the lawmakers, citing contempt of court.

