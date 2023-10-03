A State High Court No. 1 sitting in Nnewi, Anambra State, presided over by His Lordship, Justice C.N. Mbonu-Nwenyi, has adjourned further hearing until Friday, October 27, 2023, in a criminal charge concerning kidnapping, filed against two suspects, Jude Chukwudi Odimegwu and Nwokolo Chukwudi Maxwell.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the suspects are standing trial for the alleged kidnapping of the Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Obiorah Agbasimalo.

Agbasimalo was kidnapped on September 18, 2021, at Lilu community in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, while returning from a campaign rally and has not been found to date.

The adjournment in Suit No. HIH/15C/22 followed the absence of Thompson Ogueriwù, Esq., counsel to Nwokolo Chukwudi Maxwell, the second defendant.

Adjourning the matter to October 27, 2023, for a definite hearing, Justice Mbonu-Nwenyi warned that she would not tolerate further undue delay in the prosecution of the case, noting that so far, it is the defence and not the court that has been delaying the proceedings.

However, when the case was called, both the prosecuting state counsel, Charity Madukaife Esq., an Assistant Director of Prosecution, and China Gift Esq., counsel to the first defendant, Jude Chukwudi Odimegwu, were present in court, except Ogueriwu, who was conspicuously absent.

At the onset, the Department of State Services (DSS) had, in Charge No. MAW/506/2022, arraigned the accused persons before a magistrate court sitting in Awka, the state capital, on a two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping. Consequently, the court remanded them in prison custody without taking their plea.

According to the charges read by the DSS in court, the accused persons, on September 18, 2021, at Lilu in Ihiala LGA of Anambra State, attacked and caused the disappearance of the victim, Obiorah Agbasimalo, Labour Party governorship candidate in the 2021 governorship elections, whose whereabouts are still unknown.

The offences, the prosecution stated, were contrary to Sections 495 (1) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 36, Vol. II, Revised Laws of Anambra State, Nigeria, 1991, and 315 (2) (a) (b) (c) of the Criminal Code (Amended) Law of Anambra State, Nigeria, 2009.

While remanding them in prison custody, the court also ordered the police to transfer the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

On receiving the case file, the DPP, in turn, came up with the same two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.





In the charges prepared by N.J. Nwankwo Esq., the DPP alleged that while armed with guns and other offensive weapons, the accused persons kidnapped Obiorah Agbasimalo against his will and thereafter demanded a ransom of N1 million, N5 million, and another N1 million, totalling N7 million, from his family for his release.

