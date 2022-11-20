IMO Secretary-General, Kitack Lim arrives at Lagos Airport for NIMS summit

The Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Mr Kitack Lim on Sunday arrived in Nigeria via the Lagos airport ahead of the commencement of the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) 2022 which will hold from November 21st to 2nd.

Disclosing this via his social media handles on Sunday, the Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr Bashir Jamoh was on hand to welcome the IMO Secretary General at the Lagos airport.

According to the NIMASA DG, “Excited to receive our August guest, His Excellency Kitack Lim, the Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization #IMO at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport this evening.

“We look forward to showcasing Nigeria’s progress to the global maritime community.”

