Katsina PDP inaugurates campaign council, vows to seize power from APC

The Katsina State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday inaugurated its presidential and gubernatorial campaign council with a call on the members of the council to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The governorship candidate of the party, Senator Yakubu Lado said the members were carefully selected based on the conviction that they will work to ensure the party’s victory in next year’s general elections.

Senator Lado said the party was optimistic that members of the council will persuade voters in all nooks and crannies of the state to vote for the PDP with a view to rescuing the state from its current predicament.

“We are in this race because we believe that our party is the last hope of the people of this state. We are here to rescue the state from bad governance by the APC, from insecurity, from poor infrastructure, from poverty, and from unemployment, we are the last hope of Katsina State.

“Very soon we will start our campaign tour but before then, I urge the members of this campaign council to enter every nook and cranny of the state and talk to the people from local government, ward, to polling unit level,” Lado said.

He said if elected into office he will demonstrate purposeful leadership that will transform the education, agriculture, water resources, and youth and women empowerment sectors among others.

Responding on behalf of members of the council, its chairman who is also the National Secretary of the PDP, Senator Umar Tsauri, enjoined the warring factions within the party in the state to unite and work for the party’s victory in the forthcoming elections.





Also speaking, the Director-General of the campaign council, Dr. Mustafa Inuwa, called for unity, prayers and support among the party faithful to enable it to defeat the ruling APC in the governorship, National and State legislative and Presidential elections.

Meanwhile, the Atiku North West Campaign coordinator and former Katsina State Govérnor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and members of his faction were absent at the event.

Tribune Online has gathered that their absence is connected with last week’s decision by the National Working Committee of the party to appoint Alhaji Lawal Magaji from the Yakubu Lado-led faction as the substantive chairman of the party.