28-yr-old Lagos serial kidnapper arrested in Oyo, two victims rescued

By Olalekan Olabulo
The police in Lagos State have arrested an alleged serial kidnapper, Joy Kolapo who abducted a three-year-old boy in Lagos and escaped to Oyo State.

The police rescued the Lagos boy and another seven-year-old victim who was abducted by the same suspect in Oyo State.

The 28-year-old suspect had on the 27th of October abducted three-year-old Bright in the Ejigbo area of Lagos State.

The image-maker in charge of the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest of the suspect and added that the victim had been reunited with his family.

Hundeyin in a statement on Sunday evening said: “Following a painstaking investigation and intelligence gathering into the abduction of a three-year-old boy, Bright, on October 27, 2022, in Ejigbo area of Lagos State, detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Lagos State Command, have arrested one serial kidnapper, Joy Kolapo ‘f’ aged 28.”

He also added that “the suspect was arrested in Omi Adio area of Oyo State on November 12, 2022, with another victim, one Moses ‘m’ aged 7 whom she had kidnapped in Olopo Meta area of Oyo state.”

“Investigation led to the rescue of Bright in Akute area of Ogun State same day the suspect was arrested,” the Lagos police image-maker added.

He also stated that “further investigation revealed that the suspect was a neighbour to Bright’s parents and had received the sum of Fifty-Five Thousand Naira (N55,000) from his parents for his return.

“Thereafter, the suspect took the victim to her friend’s shop in Akute, begging her friend to babysit the child while she went shopping but never showed up again. The friend immediately notified the Police at Ojodu Abiosun Division in Akute of the abandoned child.”

According to the police, “the suspect then travelled down to Oyo State after leaving Akute, kidnapped another victim, one Moses, demanded and received the sum of Twenty Thousand Naira (N20,000) from his parents before she was eventually arrested.

“The boys have been rescued unhurt and reunited with their parents. Meanwhile, the suspect has since been arraigned.”

 

