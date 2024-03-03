Nigeria and its aviation sector may forfeit its safety ratings in the international aviation circle should the ongoing controversial Stephen Oronsaye report on the need for merger, scrapping and relocation of government agencies for the purpose of cutting cost of governance include the aviation agencies.

Following the abysmal performance of Nigeria at the last International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP) which saw Nigeria’s aviation sector scoring 70 per cent as against the approved 75 percent mark, the international body is expected back in the country to check if Nigeria has been able to complete the corrective implementation plan in the grey areas identifies during the earlier audit done last year.

However, should the adoption of the Steven Oronsaye report by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu be carried out in the aviation sector, the development may see the international body downgrading Nigeria’s aviation sector as the merging of the aviation agencies may contradict the position of ICAO.

The ICAO position which particularly calls for separation of functions amongst the aviation agencies including: the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) and the Nigeria College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) for proper safety coordination may be violated if the aviation agencies are subsequently merged.

Though, the Oronsaye report has not specifically listed the agencies in aviation that may be affected, key players in the sector have cautioned against extending the implementation of the Oronsaye’s report in aviation in view of the critical roles each of the agencies carry out differently.

A renowned labour leader in the sector who said the functions of the aviation agencies can not be lumped together in other not to create safety lapses declared: “No to merger in the industry. We are yet to read the abridged version of what Tinubu is dishing out as Oronsanye document and until then, no merger. As a fact. There will be a World Press Conference shortly. You will all be notified and invited.”

According to an aviation analyst, Mr. Olumide Ohunayo, who described the report as unfavourable, archaic and capable of dragging the industry backwards with attendant loss of confidence and increased cost of operation, said, “I will not want to bore the public again with ICAO rules of engagement, our representatives in the different international organisations can also use their instrument of office overtly or covertly to pass the message on ICAO statutes and other working materials to the Federal Government”.

“The regulator and service provider cannot be under one roof or management. This, in essence, makes a mockery of regulation and certification. The international community has applauded our development and strides; we do not need the Oransanye report to drag us back”.

Equally, a former President of the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Mohammed Safiyanu said the move to merge NCAA, NAMA and NIMET would compromise safety and security.

For the president of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA), Mrs Susan Akporiaye, in aviation, such ecosystem needs to be applied too particularly to agencies seen to be doing same functions or look alike functions.

Accidents Investigation Bureau and the Meteorological Agency should be merged. FAAN can be merged with NCAA for better operational deliveries. So some agencies can function as departments under the ministry of aviation for better delivery. My prayers is that restructuring committee does not go back to create more agencies and worsen the entire process. Let government even release the two white papers on Oronsaye report so that everyone can make informed inputs.”

The Orosanye White Paper had recommended that NAMA, NCAA and the NIMET be merged together to become the Federal Civil Aviation Authority (FCAA) and their respective enabling laws amended accordingly to reflect the merger.

Equally, the White Paper recommendation that the FAAN be privatised without further delay was rejected given the security situation in the country.