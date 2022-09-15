Imo monarch narrates how he escaped from kidnappers’ den

The traditional ruler of Umudi in Nkwerre local government area of Imo State, Eze Joel Udenkwo has narrated how he escaped from his abductors’ den.

The monarch also a business mogul, known as “Udekings”, was abducted last Friday in front of his electronics shop at Tetlow road Owerri, said that he escaped from captivity miraculously.

Eze Udenkwo, who escaped Monday night, told our correspondent in Owerri that his abductors took him to a forest in Okwu village in Ikeduru local government area where he was tied with a rope and kept at a place waiting for their N200 million ransom.

He said the ransom was later reduced to N12 million but while they were waiting for the money to be sent, one of the abductors went to sleep while the other went to smoke Indian hemp.

He said : “It was when I noticed that the two men were nowhere around me that I carefully untied myself, quietly crawled and left the scene.”

He said : “Around 10pm, I meandered through the bush and found safety at a nearby house where I called out the occupants whom I narrated my ordeal to and begged them to help me call a monarch around the community after identifying myself as a monarch.”

He narrated that on getting the monarch of the place, he then linked him up with the chairman, Imo State council of traditional rulers who called in the police and the DSS who came and took him away.

When contacted, the police spokesman to the Imo State Police command, CSP Michael Abattam, could not be reached to confirm the story.





As at the time of filing this report, there has been no official statement from the Imo Police command on the monarch’s escape.