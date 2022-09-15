FG still owns NNPCL, Senate tells Kyari

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Mele Kyari, GCEO, NNPCL

The Senate, on  Wednesday, chided the  Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL)  over its failure to appear before its committee on finance.

The Group managing director of the NNPCL, Mele Kyari was to appear before the committee at the Interactive session on 2023-2025 MTEF/FSP projections.

The  corporation in a message delivered by the clerk to the National Assembly, Architect Amos Ojo Olatunde, said the Senate has no legal backing to summon it for any form of appearance since by
by virtue of provisions of the Petroleum Industry Act, it is now a limited liability company.

But speaking when the general manager, public affairs, NNPCL, Garbadeen Muhammad,  appeared before the committee after its session, the senator representing Lagos West and chairman of the senate committee, Senator Olamilekan Adeola, insisted that the  NNPCL is 100 per cent owned by the federal government and it could be invited at any time to appear before the lawmakers for any explanation.

He said:”  Your liaison officer told the clerk of National Assembly that you are now limited liability company that you cannot be appearing  before Senate.

“We will summon you  and invite you at any hour we need your attention, you are limited liability company by our law. We change your status because we want you to be an active participant in the oil industry.

“Call your liaison officer and correct impression by him, it is owned by federal government and you remain accountable to federal government f there are potent issue you need to address.”

Comments

