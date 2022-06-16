Imo govt sets to install safety equipment in MDAs, private institutions

Imo State Government has unfolded plans to install public safety equipment in all public institutions including Ministries, Departments and Agencies to strengthen the safety of lives and properties in the state.

He directed private organizations that render services to the public to apply the same measure to guard against disastrous consequences such as fire outbreaks.

The Special Adviser to Governor Hope Uzodinma (Public Safety), Prince Ugochukwu Nzekwe, disclosed this at a 2-day training programme on “Safety Standards and Regulations” organized by the “Government Public Safety Unit” for directors, managers and personnel of both public and private institutions and safety officers in the state.

Prince Nzekwe who spoke on the importance of Public Safety and the responsibilities of Public Safety Officers said that government is desirous to ensure that managers and staff of public and private establishments always take cognizance of their safety, those of their customers and the properties they use in operating their businesses to forestall possible disasters.

He said: “Safeguarding residents of the state from crime, disasters and other potential dangers and threats is of paramount concern to the state government hence safety standards and regulations have now become compulsory in all public and private Establishments in the state”.

The Special Adviser enjoined the participants to always ensure that their businesses are regulated by the state public safety law with safety certified compliance certificate issued to remain afloat in business.

The former minority leader of the State House of Assembly listed fire extinguishers, decoders, emergency exits, monster points, adequate supply of clean water and water treatment machines, thunder arrestors, temperature regulators, active communication gadgets, medal, detectors, first aid boxes as among the necessary facilities that must be put in place in all public and private institutions, stressing that all electrical appliances must be switched off when leaving offices and private residences.

He said; “You have to be responsible for your own safety and remember that accidents are preventable. Do not forget to comply with company rules and regulations and procedures. Always be proactive for safety because prevention is better than cure”.

Also speaking, an environmental management expert and lecturer, department of public health, Federal University of Technology Owerri (FUTO), Dr Martins Dike, warned against buying and consumption of expired products by the public, stressing that adequate knowledge of the law especially, community law promotes Public Safety.

Madu, who is also the Secretary-General of the United Nations African Group on Environment, Health and Human Development, sued for strict compliance with International, constitutional safety, common, administrative safety and statutory and community by-laws for Public Safety.

In the same vein, a safety professional and chairman of Imo state Occupational Safety and Health Association UK-Nigeria region, Dr Madu Augustine C., while discussing the topic; “Delivering Safety, Secure and Healthy Services”, spoke in tandem with Iwuchuwku Obinna of the state Fire Service Station by calling for sustained adequate precautionary measures by managers of public and private organizations to avert catastrophic incidents in all parts of the state.

This, he said should be done through the application of equipment like fire extinguishers, fire safety blankets and regular testing and updating of other firefighting facilities which should be done in very six months.