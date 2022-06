Imo govt begins mass construction of rural roads, says Commissioner

The Imo State Commissioner for Works, Mr Ralph Nwosu, has disclosed that the state government has begun a mass construction of rural roads in the 27 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

Nwosu, a lawyer, made this disclosure while speaking to newsmen in Owerri, on Monday. According to him, 5km roads would be constructed in each LGA in the first phase, as part of the state government’s rural empowerment initiatives.

Nwosu noted that all necessary contractual agreements had been reached, adding that work had already begun in some of the locations, despite the rainy season.

According to him, the construction of rural roads, with linking roads to the urban areas, would make Imo a “one city” state, which capital city can be accessed from all parts of the state.

He listed some of the rural roads which include; Nkwerre – Dikenafai, Avu – Etekuru and Mgbidi – Omuma roads among others.





The Commissioner said that the aim is to have 5km roads constructed in each LGA and make the state one city-state so that the state capital can be accessed within the shortest possible travel time.

He said that the balloon technology tunnel and the underground tunnel in Owerri metropolis, when completed, would further reduce flooding to its barest minimum.

The Commissioner also listed some of the roads nearing completion including the Owerri-Okigwe and Owerri-Orlu which he described as signature road projects.

“The first phase of the Owerri-Okigwe road will soon be inaugurated by Presidential Muhammadu Buhari in the coming weeks.”

He, however, called on residents of the state not to block drainages as it would amount to sabotage of government’s efforts.