Fayemi appoints new Ekiti head of service

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has approved the appointment of Mr Bamidele Olugbenga Agbede as the new Head of Service in the State Civil Service.

Agbede, who until his new appointment, is permanent secretary, ministry of works and transport, would take over from the State’s first female Head of Service, Mrs Peju Babafemi, who is billed to retire from the State Civil Service on June 30th, having attained the mandatory 35 years in the service.

According to a statement on Monday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Yinka Oyebode, Agbede’s appointment as Head of Service takes effect from July 1, 2022.

The statement read: “Agbede, the new Head of Service holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History as well as a Law degree from the Ondo State University (now Ekiti State University), Ado-Ekiti. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2006.

“He started his career as a Personnel Officer with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Ondo State in 1988. He was on secondment to the Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC) as Executive Secretary between 2000 and 2004.

“Agbede, who hails from Ikole Local Government Area, was appointed Permanent Secretary in December 2012. He served as Permanent Secretary, Political and Economic Affairs (2012 to 2014); Government House and Protocol (2014 -2017); and Ministry of Works and Transport (2017 till date).”

He explained that the new Head of Service would be sworn in on Monday, July 4, 2022.

The statement added that Governor Fayemi commended Mrs Babafemi ” for her demonstrated brilliance, diligence and professionalism which has greatly helped in repositioning the State Civil Service for optimal service delivery.”

