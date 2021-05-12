Eid el-Fitr: Tegbe fetes 5,000 less privileged in Ibadan

Former All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Oyo State, Mr Olasunkanmi Tegbe, on Wednesday, distributed over 5,000 packed foodstuffs to the less privileged for Eid el-Fitr celebration.

The foodstuffs which include a bag of rice and smoked fish were shared across the 33 local government, religious, community and political leaders across the state.

Speaking after the gesture, Tegbe said it is necessary to see to the wellbeing of his people and even now that Ramadan is coming to an end.

He said: “We thank the Almighty for making it possible for us to see the end of the holy month and witness this year’s Eid el-Fitr.

“As the holy month of Ramadan comes to an end, let us ensure we remain steadfast in our relationship with God.

“We should put into practice the wisdom we have acquired in the month of Ramadan,’’ he said.

He congratulated Muslims on Eid el-Fitr celebration and urged them to let the lessons of Ramadan reflect in their daily lives.

Also, Tegbe urged the people of Oyo State to continue praying for the peace of the State while assuring them everything would be equal “Peace will soon restore to our country despite the security challenges.”

