The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has announced the imminent disconnection of its feeders from the national grid by the Market Operator, a unit in the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), due to poor remittances.

The company said the disconnection may result in power outages to customers within its franchise.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, IBEDC, Engr Kingsley Achife, said, “As a revenue collection arm of the electricity value chain, IBEDC sells and distributes electricity generated by the generation companies. However, the company is unable to meet its financial obligations to the electricity value chain due to poor payment and huge outstanding bills by customers”.

Engr Achife further appealed to its customers to pay their electricity bills to enable the company to meet its obligations.

He said, “We appeal to our esteemed customers to pay their current and outstanding bills to enable IBEDC to meet its obligations to the Market Operator and other parties in the electricity supply industry to ensure continuous and uninterrupted power supply.”

He added that IBEDC, as a responsible corporate organisation, prioritises providing reliable and excellent service to its customers, but requires timely payment for the energy consumed.

“Payment for electricity is essential to ensure the sustainability of our operations, and it is a responsibility that we all share.

“We urge our customers to note that failure to pay current and outstanding electricity bills may result in disruption of power to homes, communities and businesses connected to our network.

“We encourage all customers to pay their bills promptly to avoid any inconvenience,” he said.

