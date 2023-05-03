The Senate on Wednesday set machinery in motion for establishment of tribunal for strict implementation of Audit report as adopted by both chambers of the National Assembly.

This came to the fore in the Senate when bill sponsored by its Chairman, Committee on Public Accounts, Senator Mathew Urhoghide (PDP Edo South), was considered and passed for second reading.

Urhoghide in his lead debate on the bill seeking for an Act to provide for strict implementation of the National Assembly recommendations on Annual Federal Audit Reports and for related matters, said the proposed legislation was very necessary for potency of the war against corruption.

According to him, “for war against corruption to be effective, findings and recommendations made in Audit report, must be strictly implemented or enforced”.

“Is not enough for the National Assembly as provided for in section 88 of the 1999 constitution to expose corruption through required investigation but go further, to ensure strict implementation of resolutions made,” he said.

Similarly, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in his remarks, said the missing link of strict implementation of resolutions taken by the National Assembly on yearly audit reports, must be addressed.

“The proposed legislation is very necessary. Something in the mode of a Tribunal is needed for strict implementations of recommendations inform of prosecution of offenders.

“Public Hearing on this bill , must be thoroughly conducted on how the Tribunal would be put in place as a potent way of fighting corruption,” he said.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

5 easy steps to check your 2023 UTME results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released first batch of results for all candidates who participated in…





OFFCUT: ‘You only took us from top to bottom’, Nigerians reply Buhari

Nigerians have replied Buhari on his statement concerning fulfilling the change he…

‘I was born blind’, singer Chidinma opens up on her miraculous healing

Popular singer Chidinma Ekile has opened up about her childhood and how she was…

2023 elections: What to expect in Kogi, Edo, Imo — Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has predicted the outcomes of governorship elections coming up in…

How Lionel Messi received news of suspension before returning to PSG

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Sporting Advisor, Luís Campos, called Lionel Messi on Monday evening to inform him of his suspension and…

The passing of Peter Enahoro

ON April 24, Peter Osajele Aizejoeobor Enahoro, the iconic, remarkable journalist and former editor of the original Daily Times of Nigeria and…