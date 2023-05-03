The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Hon. Sunday Bisi on Monday re-emerged unopposed as the new incumbent Chairman of the party in the state.

Speaking at the Party Congress held at Osogbo township stadium where his re-emergence as the chairman took place, Hon. Bisi pledged to unite the party and make it more virile.

According to him,”When you have a united party, then the governor will be able to concentrate, and there won’t be distractions, I will ensure that and bring everybody into the party so that we will be able to move the state forward”.

“We know those that are behind those that are in court against this congress, I will only appeal to them to sheath their sword and come back to join us to move Osun state forward, those that went to court are not part of the success story of today.”

“We had governorship, presidential and state house of assembly, they did not participate. They are been used to draw us back. I appeal to them to join hands with us.

”I know what it takes to lead a party into government, I have done it before and I will do it again by the grace of God. I am going to unite the party more, everybody will be on the same page under my leadership.

“People are happy in Osun State with what our governor is doing to the state. In less than four months they have seen changes, salaries, and arrears have been paid, and workers have been promoted. Infrastructure development is ongoing”.

“We had workers’ day here a few days ago, I have been in Osun for several years, I have not seen this kind of turnout before because they troop out en mass.”

Other emerged executive officers of the party are : Yakubu Kasali Idowu (Dep. State Chairman), Prince Bola Ajao (Secretary), Hon Adesoye Oyetunde (Vice Chairman (west)), Alh. Gasaliu B. Abesin (Vice Chairman (Central)), Hon Akin Famuyide (Vice Chairman (east)), Alh. Taye Ambali (Treasurer), Mr. Emmanuel Toba Alalade (Auditor), Mrs Alice Wumi Otunla (Women leader), Mr. Ayobami Folorunsho (Financial Secretary), Prince Gbenga Idowu (Youth Leader), Hon. Ayodeji Areola (Pub. Sec),

Others are: Hon. Nathaniel Ojetola (Org. Sec), Barr. Ebenezer Bolarinwa (Legal Adviser), Mr. Sunday Kolawole Iyiola (Asst Treasurer(central)), Elder Stephen Fajobi (Asst. Sec(west)), Bamidele Isiaka Olapade (Asst. Fin. Sec), Abolarin Abosede (Ex-officio), Barr. Olusayo Ajewole (Asst. Legal Adviser), Ayinde Musili Aderonke (Asst women leader(Central)), Akintunde Lukman Adisa (Asst. Youth leader(central)), Mr. Mufutau Buraimoh (Ex-officio), Prince Sikiru Kolapo (Ex-officio) Adeyemi Ismail Adeniran (Asst. Secretary (Central)), Naieem Yekeen Kolawole (Asst. Publicity Secretary), Ojesola Atibola (Asst. Sect (East)), Ogunfeitimi Olaoluwa Erinle (Asst. Auditor), Adesanmi Anthony Alaba (Ex-officio), Adeniran Adewumi (Ex-officio), Olatokun Waliyat (Ex-officio), Suaratu Monsuru (Asst. Youth Leader(west)), Hon. Itiola Oluyemisi Adeniyi (Asst. Treasurer(east)), Mrs Adeyemi Roseline Idowu (Asst. Women Leader(East)), Oginni Olaniyi Martins (Asst. Org. Secretary (east)), Lawal Abosede Olanike (Asst. Org. Secretary(Central)), Sulaiman Kabir Ajani (Asst. Org Secretary), Bello Sefiu Omotayo (Asst. Treasurer), Alhaja Amoo Afusat Joke (Asst. Women Leader (west)), Ayanleye Meshack (Asst. Youth Leader).

In his own speech at the occasion, Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke called on all PDP members to unite behind the new executives that were elected and charged them to hold the banner of love high.





According to him, “Unity is very key, we need all of us to join hands together and move PDP from strength to strength.

“To PDP members, be assured that your government is working, dividend of democracy is here and is here to stay.”

“To Osun people, this PDP government is for the people, of the people and by the people. To delegates, the field is open. Lets do it and show that it is PDP, we have class. Let’s show them that in PDP, we know how to do things.”

However, Hon Funmiso Babarinde, a Chieftain of the party remarked, “While I am not pleased with the situation we found ourselves in as a party and how today’s congress was conducted, I believe the party must move forward and be well-positioned to assist the government.

“As an aspirant for the post of the Chairmanship of Osun PDP, I must note and for record’s sake stress that the alienation of so many party members, the court process, and the non-involvement of so many stakeholders leave so much to be desired.”

“And, it is unfortunate that we have learned nothing from our history as a people and past concerns.”

“Be that as it may, I congratulate the new State Executive of the party and the new chairman, Hon Sunday Bisi. I really do hope he and his team will hit the ground running and embark on genuine reconciliation and ensure that no one is left behind.”

“In closing, by every standard, a fragmented political party cannot perform optimally. Such is also not good for the PDP government in Osun”.

