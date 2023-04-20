Former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has called on Muslims in the country to implement what they have learned during the month of Ramadan.

Former Nigeria’s leader and Elder Statesman made the call shortly after the closing of the 2023 Ramadan Lecture at his Uphill residence Mosque in Minna.

“I do hope that at the end of Ramadan, we will still continue to imbibe what we have practiced during the period, it involves a lot of almsgiving, understanding, and being our neighbour’s keepers, I ask fellow Nigerians and Muslims all over the world, to try and implement all that they practice during the month of Ramadan, may peace continue to reign in our country, we also pray for the revival of our country’s economy.”

He said a lot has been taught and learned during the holy month, hence the need to put the lessons of the month into practice to better the lives of Muslims and make society a peaceful place to live in.

General Abdulsalami admonished Nigerians, especially politicians, to eschew bitterness and join hands to better the country’s economy.

“Election has come and gone, and of course, there are always some controversies from the winners and the losers alike, it is my prayer that, whatever the outcome of the court cases, we will put them aside and move forward, so that together we can develop our country, and also to try to see how we can revive our economy.”

The former Head of State further advised candidates of various political parties who have gone into the election, whether emerged victorious or otherwise, especially those whose cases are before the law courts, should accept whatever the outcome of the court case in good faith.