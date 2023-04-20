The new Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 4, Makurdi, Benue State capital, AIG Musa Haladu, resumed office on Thursday.

The new AIG took over from the outgoing AIG Sowemi Adesina, who recently went on retirement and was received by Benue State Commissioner of Police, Wale Abass and other top officials in the zone.

He promised to ensure peace and order in the zone which comprises; Benue, Nasarawa and Plateau States.

According to him, “To me, I am not the one that talks too much, I believe in my action and the mission for every policeman is peace.

“We always use to say that security is everybody’s business but to me, security is everybody’s life and at the same time, I have learnt something when someone said that security is development and development is security.

“What does that mean? It means that when there is no peace, there is no development.”

He said he would work in collaboration with other sister agencies to stave off insecurity for peace and development to thrive in the zone.

In his welcome address, the Commissioner of Police in Benue state, Wale Abbas spoke glowingly of the new AIG’s capacity to deliver.

He said, “I know him and I know his capacity. He is a man of honour, a man of integrity and very very operational. We’re coursemates. We started together and we have been together and we have been communicating.

“So I’m delighted that he is the one coming here to coordinate the activities and operational strategies in Zone 4.

