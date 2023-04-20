As the Muslim community in Nigeria and around the world celebrates the conclusion of the Ramadan fast, Senator Barau Jibrin, who represents Kano North, has urged Muslims to emulate the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed(SAW), particularly his humility and love towards all.

In a statement he personally signed, Senator Jibrin, who is also the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, emphasized that the end of Ramadan should serve as a guiding principle for all Muslims in the country to always strive for fairness, equity, and good conduct towards others, regardless of differences.

“I hereby felicitate with all Muslims on the occasion of this year’s Eid el-Fitr. It is an occasion for us to thank Allah for his mercies to us as a people and to our country, Nigeria.

We should, therefore, live by the teachings of the Almighty God in all our endeavours, thereby building an enviable society,” Senator Jibrin stated.

Furthermore, the Senator, who is a leading contender for the position of Senate President for the 10th Assembly, prayed for peace in the nation and urged Allah to guide the current and incoming leadership of the country towards making sound decisions.

In summary, Senator Barau Jibrin has encouraged Muslims to uphold the values of the Holy Prophet Mohammed(SAW), such as humility and love for others, even after the conclusion of the Ramadan fast. He has also urged Muslims to be just, fair, and equitable towards all, regardless of their differences.

Finally, the Senator has called for peace in Nigeria and asked Allah to guide the leaders of the country in making wise decisions.

